PDP suspends lawmaker over alliance with Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has suspended Habibu Umar, the lawmaker representing Kirfi Local Government in the state House of Assembly, over alleged insubordination and constitutional breaches.

The party announced the indefinite suspension in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Sulaiman, on November 25, 2024.

Signed by PDP Chairman Sama’ila Burga, the letter stated, “Habibu Umar was issued a query letter on November 5, 2024, for an act of insubordination as reported by the Beni Ward Exco.”

Burga disclosed that a disciplinary committee formed on November 11 investigated the allegations, which centred on violations of Sections 58 (9) (1) and (f) of the PDP Constitution.

“After critical investigation and evaluation, the committee found the honourable member guilty and recommended his indefinite suspension, in line with Section 59 (4) and (5),” Burga explained.

The decision bars Umar from participating in any party-related activities pending further developments.

While the official statement focused on constitutional breaches, party insiders hinted that Umar’s suspension might be linked to his alleged alliance with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, a figure known for stirring internal divisions within the PDP.

The suspension reflects heightened disciplinary actions within the Bauchi PDP amid speculations of factional alignments.