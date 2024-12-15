Obasanjo meets Kwankwaso, Donald Duke to discuss Nigeria's politics

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has held talks with two former governors of Kano and Cross Rivers States, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Donald Duke, respectively, over the future of politics and governance in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso , the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate during the 2023 election, disclosed this in a post on his X account on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

He said the meeting took place at the former President's Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during the weekend.

The NNPP chieftain explained that he paid a courtesy visit to Obasanjo during which they deliberated on “significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria defined the conversation.”

“I was pleased to be in the company of my friend, HE Donald Duke, and other associates to pay a courtesy call on President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.

“Deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria defined the conversation.

“We are grateful to Baba for his warm support and hospitality. – RMK,” the post read.

Recall that Obasanjo, alongside other top political and business leaders in the country, was in Kano last month to attend Kwankwaso's daughter's wedding.