Tension in Niger as deputy gov vacates official residence amid rift with Gov Bago

Niger State is on the brink of a political upheaval as Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba has vacated his official residence and is reportedly considering resigning from office, highlighting an intensifying rift with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

The move comes amid growing speculation about a breakdown in relations between the two top officials, both of whom were elected under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2023.

According to multiple insider accounts, tensions have simmered for months but escalated recently after a leaked recording allegedly captured Garba criticising the governor in a private conversation.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Governor Bago confronted his deputy after learning about complaints from Garba's political allies concerning a controversial consensus list for the upcoming November 2025 local government elections.

“The governor called the deputy yesterday and told him he heard that his people were complaining about the consensus list, and warned him to be careful. That was what triggered the deputy’s move to vacate his official residence,” one insider said.

Deputy governor allegedly evacuates State House

A source close to the governor confirmed that Garba had removed personal belongings from both his office and residence, adding that the deputy governor was waiting for Bago’s return from Russia before formalising his resignation.

“It is true he wants to leave. We are trying to convince him to shelve the idea. The governor and the deputy had a good relationship before their election, but things deteriorated due to mutual suspicion and interference by others,” the source said.

The root of the conflict appears to stem from multiple points of friction, including the rejection of Garba’s preferred candidate, Babangida Wasa Kudo, for Shiroro Local Government Area.

In March, Governor Bago had declared that the APC would adopt a consensus model to select candidates, but Garba’s nominee was bypassed in favour of Isyaku Bawa.

The final list was signed by state APC chairman Aminu Musa Bobi and Adamu Gani, not Garba. Garba’s allies from Shiroro reportedly saw the move as a deliberate snub, further straining ties between the deputy and the governor.

Gov Bago allegedly strips deputy of allocation

In addition to the political slight, Garba has allegedly faced reductions in his operational capacity. His office budget was slashed from ₦50 million to ₦20 million, and some of his responsibilities were reassigned to the Deputy Chief of Staff—reportedly a relative of the governor.

“He had a meeting with his aides from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. He said he would no longer sleep in his official residence and ordered all aides to vacate. His belongings were moved out immediately,” another source said.

Several prominent figures, including Speaker of the State House of Assembly Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, Bosso LGA representative Hon. Gomna, and commissioners, visited Garba’s residence in an effort to dissuade him.

APC stalwart and union leader Awaisu Giwa Wana was seen in tears, pleading with him to reconsider. Despite these efforts, Garba relocated to his private residence.

Gov Bago's aide denies fallout with deputy

However, officials have attempted to downplay the crisis. Governor Bago’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, denied any fallout.

“I am not aware of any fallout between the governor and the deputy governor,” he said.

Garba’s spokesperson, Unmulkhatumi Abdullahi Kuta, also rejected the resignation rumours.

“As I speak with you, His Excellency the Deputy Governor has not resigned and cannot resign. I am in his official residence now, and he is also here,” she said.

Political observers suggest that this fallout may be part of a larger strategy to undermine Garba’s influence ahead of the 2031 governorship race, when it is expected that the Niger East Senatorial District—Garba’s stronghold—will produce the next governor.