2027: Tinubu's re-election move begins as Tompolo's camp pledges 10 million votes

A socio-political movement supporting President Bola Tinubu has declared its intent to mobilise 10 million votes for his re-election in 2027 through a nationwide grassroots campaign.

Speaking during a Democracy Day press briefing in Abuja, Sunday Adekanbi, protem national coordinator of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, announced the group’s mission to “sustain the momentum of progress” under the Tinubu administration.

“In just two years, President Tinubu has demonstrated unparalleled vision, courage, and resolve, positioning Nigeria as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of democratic governance,” Adekanbi said.

The movement, which counts former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, as its grand patron, aims to garner support for Tinubu from the grassroots level.

According to Adekanbi, Tompolo will spearhead a nationwide tour that will engage citizens “ward by ward, street by street, and home by home.”

“His leadership will galvanise support across regions, uniting Nigerians behind a leader who has proven his capacity to deliver,” he added.

The campaign will focus on promoting President Tinubu’s reform agenda, countering misinformation, and highlighting the administration’s achievements under the Renewed Hope programme.

Adekanbi described the initiative as deeply rooted in community-level activism and pledged the movement would serve as a “robust support network” for Tinubu’s 2027 campaign.

“We vow to mobilise 10 million votes for his re-election in 2027, ensuring that his transformative vision resonates with every Nigerian.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in this movement to secure a brighter future under President Tinubu’s leadership,” he said.