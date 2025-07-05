2027: Tinubu's re-election bid sparks fresh wave in Ebonyi

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated its Ebonyi State Chapter, tasking its members with building grassroots momentum to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The ceremony, held on Saturday in Abakaliki, marked what SERHA National Coordinator Hon. Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere described as a “special and historic occasion” designed to reinforce the South East’s role in Tinubu’s political trajectory and Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Enwere said the socio-political group, which spans across Nigeria with strong roots in the South East, is focused on promoting the values of effective leadership, development, and national integration under the Tinubu administration.

“Our mission is to continue to support, encourage, and promote the values of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership in delivering quality governance.

“The sound leadership and bold imprint of President Tinubu on the nation’s development index have tremendously impacted Nigeria’s socio-political landscape,” Enwere stated.

Development Drive and Regional Gains

He cited the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a major milestone, calling it an opportunity for Ndi-Igbo to harness federal resources for regional progress.

Enwere urged leaders to collaborate and align with the administration to maximise these benefits.

Enwere charged the new Ebonyi executive to prioritise mass mobilisation, stressing the importance of taking Tinubu’s message directly to the people.

“The task ahead is enormous. You are hereby empowered to spread the gospel of this administration to all and sundry,” he said.