‘2027 starts now’: Dalori takes helm as APC acting chair [PHOTOS]

Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori on Monday, June 30, formally assumed office as the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to steer the party with a spirit of inclusiveness, transparency, and renewed focus on internal cohesion.

Dalori, who until his elevation served as the Deputy National Chairman (North), succeeds Dr Abdullahi Ganduje following his resignation.

Ganduje’s exit was unanimously endorsed by APC governors under the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) during their strategic retreat in Benin City over the weekend.

Speaking at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja while addressing members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Dalori expressed appreciation for the trust reposed in him.

He vowed to collaborate with party organs and leaders to ensure discipline, unity, and direction within the ruling party.

“We must see ourselves as partners in progress. The goal is to safeguard our party’s unity and reposition our structures ahead of 2027. It’s time to reconnect with the grassroots and re-energise our base,” Dalori stated.

He further charged party members to “focus on the bigger picture” — delivering good governance, promoting democratic values, and preparing the APC for the next electoral cycle with clarity and commitment.

Dalori also presided over his first NWC meeting on Monday, setting a new tone for leadership that stakeholders hope will stabilise the APC’s national outlook following a period of internal contestation and high-profile resignations.

His emergence marks the third leadership transition in under two years, following the departures of Abdullahi Adamu and Ganduje.

However, APC insiders say Dalori’s experience and Northern base could help unify the party’s diverse power blocs.

“Our journey towards 2027 begins now. We must fortify our internal mechanisms and instill confidence in our members nationwide,” Dalori affirmed.