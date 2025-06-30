APC begins process to replace Ganduje as national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced internal consultations to fill the position of National Chairman, following the sudden resignation of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje stepped down from the party’s top role last week, citing "urgent and personal matters", less than a year after assuming office.

He had taken over from Abdullahi Adamu in August 2023.

Speaking on the development, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed during a Channels Television interview on Sunday that the party was already working to address the vacancy without delay.

“We will take steps immediately to fill that vacancy,” Morka stated, noting that the APC leadership was moving with speed to prevent a prolonged vacuum in the party’s hierarchy.

Consultations Underway for New Leadership

Although no date has been fixed yet for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to formalise the transition, Morka assured that arrangements are in motion.

“As we speak, that process has been triggered, and consultations are ongoing,” he said, adding that the NEC meeting would be convened “really soon.”