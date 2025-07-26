2027: South-East group donates ₦200m to fund Tinubu’s APC presidential form

A political support group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has donated N200 million towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, earmarking the sum for the purchase of the APC presidential nomination form and campaign logistics ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group, led by its National Coordinator, Hon. Amb. Belusochukwu M. Enwere, made the announcement on Saturday, July 26, during the inauguration and empowerment programme of its Imo State chapter in Owerri.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“Today, we present a cheque of N200 million for the purchase of the presidential nomination form and associated logistics,” Enwere declared.

Enwere described Tinubu as a "performing president", citing federal investments in infrastructure and education, and praised ongoing efforts towards inclusive governance in the South-East.

He highlighted key federal projects such as the $3 billion Eastern Rail Line as a “historic milestone”, describing it as the largest infrastructure investment in the region’s history, capable of boosting commerce and addressing marginalisation.

The group also lauded the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which Enwere said would prioritise road construction, erosion control, and regional growth.

Enwere praised Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma for the developmental strides made under the 3R Agenda and paid tribute to past leaders, such as Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, for their legacies.

The event featured the distribution of empowerment tools, including motorcycles, mini buses, sewing machines, and cash to locals, aimed at fostering self-reliance.

SERHA also unveiled plans for a grassroots mobilisation tour of 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards across the five South-East states starting in August.

“This is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete our eight years. The people of the South-East will not back down to ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” Enwere stated.