2027: Renewed push for Tinubu's re-election, as mobilisation gains momentum in Southeast

In a vibrant ceremony held in Awka on Saturday, July 19, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) officially launched its Anambra State chapter, unveiling a grassroots empowerment programme in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The event, which attracted community leaders, traditional rulers, party faithful, and youth representatives, was described by the National Coordinator of SERHA, Hon. Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, as a “momentous milestone” for the South East region.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” Enwere declared.

“Our focus will be on grassroots politics and mobilisation, ensuring that every effort is made to promote the President’s vision for Nigeria.”

Enwere paid glowing tribute to Anambra’s historical legacy of democratic icons, citing names such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu, Prof. Dora Akunyili, and Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

“Anambra has always produced trailblazers who stand for good governance. It is time to reignite that legacy in support of President Tinubu,” he said.

The empowerment drive featured a wide range of items, including sewing machines, hairdressing kits, motorcycles, grinding machines, and even a vehicle.

To further stimulate economic activity, SERHA announced cash transfers of N200,000 each to 100 businesses, N100,000 to 200 small enterprises, and N50,000 to 500 indigent families.

“This administration is committed to improving the lives of South Easterners and all Nigerians,” Enwere affirmed.

“The establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) is a testament to this resolve.”

He called on Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo at large to “rally behind the Renewed Hope Agenda”, promising that the outreach would continue in towns, cities, and rural communities across the region.