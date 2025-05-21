2027: Northern APC governor declares Senate ambition

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has formally declared his ambition to contest the Nasarawa North senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections, marking the beginning of what insiders describe as a strategic transition from executive leadership to national legislation.

The Director-General of the State Bureau for Pension Administration, Suleiman Musa Nagogo, announced on Tuesday, May 20, in Wamba Local Government Area, during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders.

“I have been in Wamba with a crystal clear message from His Excellency… to simply introduce a very important subject matter.

“That important message is to inform them that he is desirous of contesting for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027,” Nagogo said.

Nagogo emphasised that the governor had chosen to launch his senatorial bid from his home base, Wamba, which he described as the political heartland of the APC in the zone.

“Charity begins at home… This is the project of the Wamba people,” he declared.

According to Nagogo, Governor Sule has already constituted a committee to begin early groundwork across the senatorial zone.

While the effort remains in its infancy, Nagogo insisted that Sule’s track record as governor makes him a formidable candidate.

“In terms of capacity, in-depth knowledge and understanding of the politics of this senatorial district, Governor Abdullahi Sule is second to none,” he said.

He cited the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, and solid mineral development as evidence of his leadership credentials.

“In terms of solid minerals, Governor Abdullahi Sule has made Nasarawa a pacesetter,” he added.