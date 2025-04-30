2027: Ex-gov Igbinedion backs Southern PDP candidate - declares loyalty to party

Former Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has thrown his weight behind a southern presidential candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, citing the need for fairness in national leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Senator Rowland Owie following the death of his wife, Lady Helen Owie, Igbinedion emphasised that power must return to the South for the sake of justice and equity.

“I remain committed to the PDP and its ideals. But more importantly, justice demands that the South should produce the next president,” he said.

Amid growing talk of political coalitions aimed at challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s expected reelection bid, Igbinedion affirmed that any credible southern PDP candidate would have his full backing.

The former governor also downplayed the wave of recent defections plaguing the PDP, describing them as a routine feature of Nigeria’s political landscape.

“I don’t worry so much about the defections because I know Nigerian politicians — they swing from one side to the other.

“If anything happens tomorrow, you’ll see those people that defected coming back to the PDP,” he remarked

He predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may soon lose steam: “The APC is having its turn now, but they will be deflated sooner or later.”