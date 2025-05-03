2027: Deputy Speaker Kalu assures Tinubu 70% of Igbo votes in South-East

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has expressed assurance that Igbos residing in the South-East region will give President Bola Tinubu over 70% of their votes in 2027.

He made this known while speaking at an event held in his honour in Ntalakwu, Ikwuano Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Deputy Speaker assured the President of the Igbo support towards his re-election, anchoring his conviction on Tinubu's gestures towards the region, particularly the signing of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

“No other president has remembered the promise made to Igbo people after the war like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Kalu said.

He further noted that the President has given the South-East what all his predecessors have failed to do for over fifty years, setting in motion the development of rural communities in the region.

“Fifty years came and passed, administrations came and passed; none of them deemed it right to fulfil those promises made to Ndi Igbo, and only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took it upon himself and said there must be a platform to respond to those proposals made to Ndi Igbo.

“And he chose the South East Development Commission, which no other president accepted to sign.

“He answered our problem to enable us to develop the rural communities in Igboland. He signed the SEDC bill into law and has funded it even when naysayers said he wouldn’t.

“He loves Ndi Igbo, and we Igbos remember those who love us.

“We are promising the president 70 to 80 percent of votes from Igboland. Let us continue to remain as people that love peace and unity.”

In July 2024, Tinubu signed into law the SEDC bill, which Kalu sponsored.

Last month, the Deputy Speaker urged Igbo to "invest" their votes in the President in 2027, arguing that he has done enough to earn another four-year term in office.