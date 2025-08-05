2027: Benue will follow Akume’s lead – Agbese declares

Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives, has declared that Benue State’s political future lies firmly in the hands of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following his return from a Pan-African Parliament session in Johannesburg, Agbese affirmed Akume’s enduring influence over the political direction of Benue.

“Anywhere Akume wants is where Benue will go in 2027. He is the compass that guides us through the storms of political uncertainty, especially as we navigate new movements emerging ahead of 2027,” he asserted.

Agbese described the SGF as a stabilising force in the state and beyond.

“He embodies the wisdom and experience necessary to steer Benue through different times, ensuring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains on a steady course despite emerging challenges and shifting alliances,” he said.

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

He praised Akume’s grassroots connections and credited him with the APC’s success in Benue, especially in the emergence of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“No one can blame him for Governor Alia’s behaviour after getting power. Akume’s hand in shaping Benue’s political landscape is evident.

“He has been the bridge between generations, mentoring young leaders while upholding the traditions of our elders,” Agbese said.

Philip Agbese

The lawmaker further described Akume as a “beacon of hope and stability,” calling him “a man of impeccable character” and “a leader who leads by example.”

“In a world where political loyalty is often questioned, Sir Akume stands as a paragon of fidelity. “He listens, he learns, and he leads with a heart full of service,” Agbese added.

Reflecting on the Pan-African Parliament discussions, Agbese noted that the emphasis on principled leadership reaffirmed his belief in Akume’s style of governance.