Police rescue 4 kidnapped Chinese expatriates, 2 officers in Abia

The Police Command in Abia, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers from kidnappers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, made the information available to the press in Umuahia on Saturday.

She explained that the rescue operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer of Uturu Division following a distress call received on April 4, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m.

“The report indicated that unidentified armed assailants ambushed and attacked Chinese expatriates and their police escorts en route to their company in Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area.

“Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr Quan (male), his colleague, Mr Cai (male), and Insp. Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed.

“The assailants also took away Insp. Saidu’s rifle,” she said.

“Upon receiving the distress report, operatives from the Abia command, in a joint operation with other security agencies, launched a search mission.

“The operation resulted in the rescue of three Chinese expatriates, who were unharmed, while one sustained injuries.

Chinaka added that Insp. Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

“Both the injured officer and expatriate are currently receiving treatment and are reported to be responding well at the Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki.

“The tactical team of the command, on April 5, 2025, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Through collaborative action involving the police, military, and local community members, Insp Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unharmed,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, assured residents that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest police station.