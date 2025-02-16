Police officer found dead in Ogun hotel, female companion missing

SITREP X Ajuwon Division X sudden and unnatural death X grateful be informed that X today 15/02/2025 at about 1130hrs X one Abiodun Olagunju 'M' the owner of Super G Royal Hotel X of NO. 11 Anthony Uzum Estate Oyeyemi Akute X reported mine that X date at about 0102hrs one Haruna Mohammed 'M' and a lady whose name and address unknown X both came to his hotel and lodge X that at about 0600hrs of date X the said lady came to reception and requested for table water X later at about 0852hrs the manager of the hotel X one Deborah Ogunjobi 'F' discovered that X the door of the room was not locked X and when she open the door she saw the lifeless body of the said Haruna Mohammed X on receipt of the report X detectives mine visited the scene X photograph taken X corpse removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary Olambe X police camouflage uniform with Insp rank and name tag with inscription Haruna Mohammed was found in his bag X and manager was brought to the station for interrogation X the lady now at large X meanwhile investigation is in progress X further development will be communicated yours please X SUPOL Base 35 Ajuwon