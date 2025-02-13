Pulse logo
Police arrest woman for allegedly using 13 children to beg for alms in Anambra

13 February 2025 at 13:05
A 52-year-old Angela Nzewi was arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, for allegedly using 13 children to solicit for alms.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused who hails from Otolo Nnewi, committed the offence on December 21, 2024, in Nnewi.

That you, Angela Nzewi of Otolo Nnewi, on December 21, 2024, did obtain 13 children to solicit for alms, she said.

Okechukwu said the offence contravened Section 33(1) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000, with a surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until March 19, for a hearing.

