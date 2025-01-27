Police capture suspected vandal of Airtel telecom equipment in Rivers State

The Police Command in Rivers has arrested a suspect accused of vandalising and stealing equipment from an Airtel Telecommunication Company facility in Port Harcourt.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists on Monday that the police operatives arrested the suspected vandal during a stop-and-search operation. Iringe-Koko said;

The male suspect was apprehended by officers from Rumuji Division around 1 a.m. on Saturday while driving a black Toyota Sienna vehicle along the East-West Road.

During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered 2,000 tons of 48 Volts Direct Current (VDC) Power System Cabinets, which were identified as the property of Airtel Telecommunications Company.

She added that the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation or documentation for transporting the equipment. She added;

We suspect that the equipment was stolen.

Both the suspect and the recovered exhibits are now in our custody while investigation is ongoing

In a separate development, Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest of four male suspects linked to criminal activities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers.

She revealed that police operatives discovered a round of 7.62 by 51mm live ammunition and containers filled with liquid substances suspected to be hard drugs during a raid on their hideout. Iringe-Koko noted;

The suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Police Hawk Unit during a targeted raid at Blessing Street, Koko-Kom in Oyigbo LGA,

During interrogation, the police spokesperson said the suspects reportedly admitted to being members of a criminal syndicate responsible for various acts of terror in the area.