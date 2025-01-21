Police capture bandit kingpin after deadly attack on Yobe market, recover weapons

The Police Command in Yobe says it has arrested a suspected bandit’s kingpin in Ngalda, Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.
SP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s Spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday, said a locally made pistol and three cartridges were recovered during the arrest. He said the arrest was in response to a robbery attack allegedly masterminded by the kingpin on Ngalda Market on Monday, which resulted in seven deaths and 11 injuries. Abdulkarim said;
On January 20, 2025, at approximately 2100hrs, a group of six armed robbers attacked three shops at Ngalda Market.
The incident resulted in seven fatalities and eleven injuries. The robbers made off with approximately ₦16,500,000
The spokesman said irate youths in the area mobilised and neutralised three of the attackers, while three others fled with injuries. He said victims and corpses were evacuated to the General Hospital, Fika, for medical treatment and autopsy respectively.
Abdulkarim said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and called for calm. The spokesman said;
He tasked personnel to arrest fleeing syndicate members and urged the public to assist the command with credible information
Meanwhile, the Katsina Police Command last week confirmed that a medical doctor, Dr Murtala Sale-Dandashire, who was shot at Kankara General Hospital remains "alive”, contrary to social media murmurs.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.
NAN reports that the news about Dr Sale-Dandashire went viral via X handle that the doctor was shot by the terrorists.
He said:
The news making the rounds that a medical doctor shot dead at Kankara General Hospital is not true.
He was shot but currently responding to treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina.“The terrorists equally abducted three persons during the attack.