Southwest in danger as bandits now migrate to Oyo - Gov Makinde breaks silence

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has raised alarm over the growing migration of bandits from Nigeria’s Northwest into his state following intensified military operations in the region.

Speaking at the 2025 inter-faith church service for workers in Ibadan, Makinde disclosed that security reports revealed the presence of the migrating criminals.

He cited an instance during his birthday retreat when bandits were reportedly camped less than two kilometres from his location.

“During a security briefing this morning, I learned that some bad elements from the Northwest are relocating here due to military heat in their zones,” he said.

“During my birthday retreat, bandits had camped less than two kilometres from where I was staying. This underscores the seriousness of the situation.”

Makinde assured residents that his administration would take decisive action to address the threat, working closely with security agencies and traditional leaders to secure the state.

“For us in Oyo, bandits will have no foothold. I will not sleep until every inch of this state is safe,” he vowed.

The governor acknowledged the challenges faced by the state in the past year but reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

He urged citizens to collaborate with security forces and remain vigilant to help rid the state of criminal elements.

“Together, we can make Oyo safe and secure for everyone,” Makinde emphasised.