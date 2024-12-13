Plateau's Gov Mutfwang responds to claims of defecting from PDP to APC

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has strongly denied rumours suggesting that he is set to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Mutfwang described the claims as “the work of mischief makers and agents of division.”

The Governor categorically rejected the fabricated content circulating online, which falsely showed his image alongside APC governors preparing to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Edo State.

Mutfwang said that the doctored images were part of a deliberate effort to sow confusion and undermine his loyalty to the PDP.

"I have never contemplated leaving the PDP for any other political party," Mutfwang said.

He further expressed his unwavering commitment to serving Plateau State under the mandate given to him by the PDP.

The Governor also reassured PDP members in Plateau and the North Central Zone of ongoing consultations aimed at resolving party issues in the region.

Mutfwang highlighted the success of the recent PDP Governors’ meeting in Plateau State and underscored that it reflected the party's founding principles of equity, justice, and fairness.

While reaffirming his allegiance to the PDP, the Governor also expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Federal Government, led by President Tinubu, for the betterment of Plateau State’s development.