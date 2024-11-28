PHOTOS: President Macron receives Tinubu, wife in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron formally received Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, at the historic Invalides military complex in Paris.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 27, marked the commencement of Tinubu’s two-day state visit to France, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Tinubu and President Macron arrived at the Foyer of the National Des Invalides, a site famed for its military museum and historic significance.

A grand military parade was conducted in Tinubu's honour, symbolising the deepening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France.

Addressing the ceremony, Macron described the visit as “an opportunity to reaffirm France’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with Nigeria.”

Tinubu reciprocated, expressing optimism about “enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and cultural exchange."

Accompanying President Tinubu is a high-level delegation of governors and ministers, including the governors of Lagos, Katsina, Ogun, Enugu, Kwara, and Benue states.

Key cabinet members such as the ministers of health, defence, finance, tourism, communications, and the Federal Capital Territory are also part of the entourage.

The visit is set to feature extensive discussions between the two leaders, with expectations of signing agreements to bolster economic, defence, and cultural cooperation.