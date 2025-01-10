Makinde endorse Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo after Oyomesi’s thorough divination

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved Prince Abimbola Owoade’s nomination as the new Alaafin of Oyo Town.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ademola Ojo. The statement said the governor gave his approval after due recommendation, thorough consultations, and divination by the Oyomesi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oyomesi is a council of high-ranking chiefs and kingmakers in the Oyo Kingdom.

According to the statement, the announcement has put to rest all the socio and legal bickering that has ensued since the demise of the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III. The late Adeyemi died on April 22, 2022. It stated;

“All citizens of Oyo State should join the government in celebrating this momentous occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo,”

The commissioner, according to the statement, prays that Owoade’s reign will bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic kingdom of Oyo.