PHOTOS: Fear grip travellers as Abuja-Kaduna train jumps track

Panic erupted on Tuesday morning, August 26, after a passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and sparking fears of casualties.

The incident occurred at 11:09 a.m., shortly after the train departed Abuja, at Kilometre 49 between Kubwa and Asham stations, according to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with passengers scrambling to safety amid confusion and fear.

One passenger, who managed to contact family after the derailment, said: “People were running in different directions, not knowing what might happen next. It was terrifying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although details of the cause remain unclear, early reports confirmed that no fatalities have been officially recorded.

Security sources disclosed that military personnel were quickly deployed to the site to secure the area and help evacuate passengers.

In a statement signed by NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, the corporation confirmed the derailment and assured the public that emergency response teams, including medical personnel and nearby hospitals, had been mobilised.

“Full compliment of security already on ground as effort is ongoing to move all passengers on train back to Abuja safely,” Opeifa stated, adding that investigations into the cause of the derailment were underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line, one of Nigeria’s busiest, has previously been the subject of public concern following security breaches and operational challenges.

Tuesday’s derailment, though without immediate reports of casualties, has reignited worries about the safety of rail travel in the country.