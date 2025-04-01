PHOTOS: Edo tribunal verdict ‘leaked’ ahead of judgment day

A day before the official ruling, a purported judgment from the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has surfaced online, revealing a divided decision on the petition challenging Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, is expected to announce its verdict on Wednesday, April 2.

However, leaked documents suggest a two-to-one ruling dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

According to the leaked decision, Justice Kpochi and Justice A.B. Yusuf ruled in favor of Okpebholo, while Justice A.A. Adewole dissented, arguing that the election results should have been reversed.

Justice Adewole’s minority judgment contended that the election did not comply substantially with the Electoral Act and that Ighodalo had proven his case.

“The petitioners’ case was not rebutted, and they showed unit by unit how the actual total should be 243,113 votes, while the 2nd Respondent’s tally should stand at 210,326 votes—a clear reversal of the declared result,” he stated.

In contrast, the majority ruling acknowledged irregularities, including over-voting and missing serial numbers in EC 25B forms, but maintained that these did not significantly affect the overall outcome.

“The petitioners have not discharged the dual burden to the satisfaction of the law. Accordingly, the petition lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” the judgment read.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had previously declared Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, the winner with 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo, who polled 247,655 votes.

Unconvinced, the PDP took the matter to the tribunal, citing widespread irregularities.