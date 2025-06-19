Peter Obi slams Tinubu over 'carnival-like' condolence visit to grieving Benue community

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State, describing the condolence stopover as a "carnival" rather than a solemn moment of mourning for the victims of a recent mass killing in the state.

In a strongly worded statement titled "What has happened to our compassion as a People?", Obi faulted the president’s visit to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, saying it was marred by fanfare, musical displays, and unnecessary pomp, despite the tragic circumstances.

“We have tragically arrived at a point where condolence visits have become carnivals,” Obi said, adding that such visits should be marked by “silence and solemnity,” not “banners, music, and rehearsed spectacles.”

Tinubu had visited Makurdi following the massacre of over 200 villagers in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, by suspected armed herdsmen in mid-June.

The attack, which occurred across several communities, is one of the deadliest in recent years, prompting calls for a state of emergency in the region.

But Obi questioned the president's approach, saying he appeared “in a mood of celebration” and “adorning an agbada attire like it was an occasion for joy.”

Obi slams Benue govt

He also lambasted the Benue State Government for organising a rousing welcome, including shutting down schools and lining up pupils in the rain to greet Tinubu.

“This is not how any compassionate nation behaves,” Obi said, arguing that the resources used to stage the welcome event could have supported relief efforts, trauma counselling, and essential supplies for displaced victims.

Drawing comparisons, Obi noted how world leaders such as South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and India’s Narendra Modi conducted themselves with solemnity and direct action in times of national tragedy.