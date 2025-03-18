Labour Party's Peter Obi joins TikTok

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has officially joined TikTok, expanding his digital presence to the popular video-sharing platform.

Obi announced his arrival on TikTok via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 18, urging his supporters to follow his official and only account.

He also shared a direct link to his TikTok page, asking followers to extend their support.

“This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me in building a New Nigeria that is POssible. – PO,” he wrote.

Shortly after the announcement, Obi posted his first video on TikTok, where he reiterated his message of hope and transformation for Nigeria.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 12,000 views, 217 shares, 3,400 likes, and 1,190 comments within hours.

Obi’s TikTok page has also seen rapid growth, attracting 6,700 followers and 3,290 likes in less than two hours.

The former Anambra State governor has been an active presence on social media, using various platforms to engage with Nigerians and share his political vision.

His move to TikTok signals an effort to connect with younger demographics and expand his reach ahead of future political engagements.