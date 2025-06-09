Peter Obi blames Tinubu’s govt. for Labour Party crisis

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has pointed fingers at the administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing it of fueling the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday, claimed the internal conflict within the party is not organic but rather “instigated and sustained” by the current government.

“This is what you get in Nigeria today – a country of propaganda and lies. The Labour Party crisis is not natural; it’s being engineered by those in power,” Obi stated.

Referencing recent clashes within the party, Obi alluded to instances where party leaders insult state governors, calling them names like “dwarf” — an indication, he said, of the deepening dysfunction.

“They manufacture lies and push divisions even within families. When you speak the truth, they call you names. But not everyone is weak,” Obi added.

The former Anambra governor’s remarks come amid months of internal wrangling in the Labour Party, including disputes over leadership and legitimacy.

Meanwhile, on the home front, the president has reportedly resolved the dispute with Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

President Bola Tinubu publicly declared that he has for Sanwo-Olu, saying the rift between them is now resolved.

According to a Vanguard report, Tinubu made the comment during a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos on Saturday.

The GAC members had met with the President to plead on behalf of the governor and others who had reportedly fallen out of favour with him.

Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, acknowledged Tinubu’s previous displeasure with Sanwo-Olu and certain other political actors in the state, and appealed for forgiveness.