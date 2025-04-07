Peter Obi urges decentralised policing amidst Emir Sanusi’s invitation controversy

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has praised the Nigeria Police Force for withdrawing its earlier invitation to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, April 7, Obi described the police's decision as "wise and timely," arguing that the invitation was unnecessary.

He cautioned that such actions could escalate tensions, especially given the current climate in the country.

"With the current tension across the nation, such an invitation could have heightened an already inflamed situation," Obi warned.

He further pointed out that Kano has a fully operational police command that can manage the situation without central intervention.

"There is a fully functional police command in Kano, with sufficient capacity to address such matters within the State," Obi stated.

Peter Obi's call to decentralise policing in Nigeria

The former Anambra governor stressed the importance of decentralisation in law enforcement , arguing that local police authorities should be entrusted with handling state matters.

"That is precisely why we have senior-ranking officers, including Commissioners of Police and Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), to handle issues of this nature appropriately at the state and zonal levels," he explained.