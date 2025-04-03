PDP’s Ighodalo to challenge tribunal’s ruling at court of appeal

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo State's 2024 election, has rejected the recent ruling by the state’s election tribunal, which affirmed Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor.

Ighodalo announced his decision to challenge the verdict in the Court of Appeal, calling the ruling a “huge travesty of justice.”

In a statement released shortly after the tribunal’s decision on Wednesday, April 2, Ighodalo expressed his firm belief that the tribunal’s judgment was not only flawed but also undermined the democratic process.

“This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy,” Ighodalo said.

“It is about the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future and the legacy we leave for generations unborn.”

The three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi had dismissed Ighodalo’s petition on the grounds that it lacked merit and failed to provide competent witnesses to support claims of electoral violations.

The tribunal specifically pointed to a lack of evidence concerning alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Despite the setback, Ighodalo remains resolute in his pursuit of justice. He reassured his supporters and party members to remain calm and peaceful, emphasizing his respect for the judiciary.

"As an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man," he stated. "I urge all of you, our dear good people of Edo State, to remain peaceful, calm, and law-abiding."

Ighodalo, alongside his running mate Barr. Osarodion Ogie, has consistently emphasised that their political ambition goes beyond personal gain.

He reiterated that their campaign was rooted in a vision to create a prosperous Edo State guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and the will of the people.

“We remain resolute, committed, and will not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice,” Ighodalo added.

He urged his supporters to stay engaged and continue advocating for the values they believe in, stressing that the fight for a legitimate government in Edo State is far from over.

Ighodalo’s appeal marks the beginning of what he promises will be a “greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate.”