Edo guber tribunal delivers key verdict on petition against Okpebholo

The Edo State Governorship Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Adekunle Omoaje against Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as frivolous and lacking merit.

In its ruling, the Tribunal stated that Omoaje had no locus standi to challenge the election, as he neither participated in the poll nor had the legal standing to question its validity.

The court further held that his grievances stemmed from a dispute over his recognition as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, which, it ruled, had no basis under the Electoral Act 2022.

Omoaje had petitioned the Tribunal, demanding that Okpebholo’s victory be nullified on grounds of non-compliance with electoral laws, corruption, and failure to secure the majority of lawful votes.

He also claimed that the Action Alliance was unjustly prevented from fielding a valid candidate for the election, asserting that he was not recognized as the party’s chairman for nomination purposes.

However, the Tribunal dismissed all his claims, upholding the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration that Okpebholo won the election with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who garnered 247,655 votes.