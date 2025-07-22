PDP to hold 101st NEC meeting for July 23-25

The three-day NEC meeting in Abuja will address internal rifts, zoning reports, convention plans, and recent assassination attempt on Jude Ezenwafor, the PDP governorship candidate for Anambra state, Jude Ezenwafor, in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally announced its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, 23 July to Friday, 25 July 2025, at its national secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The announcement, published on Tuesday via party spokesperson Debo Ologunagba on X, marks a critical moment for the party as it intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections and seeks to heal internal divisions.

According to the announcement, NEC members, comprising the National Chairman, serving and former Presidents/Vice Presidents (if PDP members), trustees, federal legislators, governors, national officers, state chairmen, ex-officio members, and others, will convene daily at 2 pm.

The NEC meeting will consider the zoning committee reports on candidate distribution for states and offices, convention preparations, including the timeline, ratification of congressional results at the state and local levels, and internal party consolidation following recent crises.

The party is also expected to deliberate on security concerns in the country, particularly as regards the recent assassination attempt on Jude Ezenwafor, its Anambra governorship candidate, which occurred in Abuja last weekend.

The meeting also follows last month’s internal conflict, where rival factions briefly blocked access to the party headquarters while reinstating Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary. However, acting chairman Umar Damagum insists that the party has since resolved its differences.

Following the 101st NEC meeting, the party is expected to issue a communiqué outlining key resolutions, particularly decisions from the zoning committee, the proposed convention date, and internal security measures.

Another NEC session is anticipated later in the year to finalise convention logistics and streamline the party’s presidential strategy ahead of 2027.

As events unfold, political observers will be closely watching to gauge whether the PDP can project unity and build the necessary momentum to position itself as a serious contender in the next general election.

With internal peace restored and procedures underway, the NEC meeting presents the PDP with an opportunity to project unity and strategic clarity.