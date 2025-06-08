Pastor Paul Adefarasin responds to viral video alleging he brandished gun at TikToker

Popular Nigerian cleric and founder of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has responded to a viral video that sparked outrage over the weekend, in which he was alleged to have brandished a firearm at a content creator.
The video, which made rounds on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), shows the pastor seated in his Range Rover Autobiography while being discreetly filmed by a TikToker known for capturing luxury vehicles on the streets of Lagos.
In the clip, Adefarasin appears to wind down his window, revealing what looks like a weapon in his hand, and sternly warns the content creator to stop filming.
Visibly shaken, the content creator later shared the footage online, expressing fear for his safety and calling out the cleric for what he described as an overreaction to an “innocent” video.
As debate raged across social media, viewers zoomed in and speculated on what the pastor was actually holding. While many insisted it was a gun meant to intimidate the TikToker, others claimed it might have been a taser or some other self-defense tool.
In a statement shared via his social media platforms Sunday evening, Pastor Adefarasin denied the allegations, stating that he did not have a firearm and never pointed one at anyone.
Dear Family, trusting that this meets you well, winning and on top of the tests of life.
You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm.
I want to assure you of this — that, that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone.
We understand the concern that this accusation may have caused, and we will speak briefly to this mischief during the 9:00 am service tomorrow.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
While reactions to the video remain mixed, many await his further clarification during Sunday’s service.
