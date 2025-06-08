Pastor Paul Adefarasin responds to viral video alleging he brandished gun at TikToker

Dear Family, trusting that this meets you well, winning and on top of the tests of life.



You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm.



I want to assure you of this — that, that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone.



We understand the concern that this accusation may have caused, and we will speak briefly to this mischief during the 9:00 am service tomorrow.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.