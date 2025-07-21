Panic in Katsina as Governor Radda involved in car accident on official duty

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has been hospitalised following a road accident that occurred on Sunday along the Daura–Katsina highway while on official duty.

A statement from his spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, described the incident as “a minor road accident” and sought to allay public concern, confirming that the governor did not sustain serious injuries.

“We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition. Governor Radda remains in high spirits and expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern,” Mr Mohammed said.

To further reassure the public, Mr Mohammed posted a video of the governor speaking in Hausa on Facebook.

In the footage, Governor Radda confirmed he was “hale and hearty” but currently receiving medical attention.

He also expressed appreciation to citizens and supporters for their outpouring of concern. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

It is not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved or whether any aides travelling with the governor were injured.

Gov Radda to Resume Duty in Earnest

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Radda, who was elected governor in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), previously served as Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Since assuming office, he has prioritised security, youth empowerment, and economic development in the troubled northwestern region.

The accident has sparked widespread concern in Katsina, with many residents and political allies expressing relief following news of the governor’s stable condition.