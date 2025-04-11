Over 130 LGAs open defecation-free as Utsev leads water sector overhaul

The Centre for Public Advocacy on Governance (CPAG) has praised Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for what it describes as “outstanding performance” in transforming the sector through bold reforms and impactful projects in less than two years.

In a statement signed by CPAG’s Executive Director, Dr Ifure Tansi Ikpa, the organisation commended Utsev’s leadership, citing significant improvements in sanitation, water access, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

“The Ministry has declared 34 new Local Government Areas (LGAs) open defecation-free in 2024, bringing the national total to 136. This is a direct result of strategic sanitation efforts,” Ikpa said.

The Centre also noted the completion of over 40 water supply projects across rural and urban communities, alongside 44 PEWASH and 45 SURWASH initiatives, which have broadened access to safe water and sanitation.

“Through various partnerships, including 64 projects funded by the African Development Bank, the Ministry has continued to prioritize sustainable water management,” Ikpa added.

Key achievements include the launch of National Water Quality Reference Laboratories in Asaba and Umuahia, improved flood control measures, and the completion of major irrigation schemes like Dadin-Kowa and Bakolori.

New projects have also commenced in Ondo, Kwara, Benue, and other states.

“The Clean Nigeria Campaign has now validated 142 LGAs as Open Defecation Free. This milestone underscores the Ministry’s dedication to public health and hygiene,” Ikpa noted.

With preparations underway for the 2025 ICID-African Regional Conference on Irrigation and Drainage, CPAG urged the Minister to maintain momentum and deepen collaboration across the water sector.