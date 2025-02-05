Tinubu approves ₦80 billion for Alau Dam reconstruction, expansion in Borno

President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦80 billion for the reconstruction and expansion of the Alau Dam in Borno.

Prof. Joseph Utsev, the Minister of Water Resources, confirmed this during a briefing with State House correspondents following the second FEC meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Utsev, also the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on dams, revealed that the President had approved the rehabilitation of Alau Dam, pending ratification by the FEC.

The committee, established on September 23, 2024, includes the ministers of finance, environment, works, information, and the National Security Adviser as members.

The committee was inaugurated on October 2, 2024, to assess dams nationwide and recommend improvements for better usage.

A sub-committee, co-opting members from the Nigeria Society of Engineers, the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, and the Council of Dams Experts in Nigeria, was formed.

The committee has assessed around 35 dams and produced recommendations. An interim report was presented to the Federal Executive Council. Utsev said;

So, the committee swooped into action and brought out recommendations of about 35 dams that have been assessed so far.

Today the interim report was presented to the Federal Executive Council. The Alau Dam is very critical. We saw some challenges as a result of flooding on September 10, 2024.

The assessment of the remaining 34 dams is ongoing, and will be presented to the Federal Executive Council and the entire Nigerians,

Utsev assured that the Borno government is working closely with the sub-committee to begin the project, aiming to complete the first phase before July.