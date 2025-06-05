Ooni urges varsities to study Wike's emergence into Tinubu's cabinet

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged Nigeria’s universities to study how Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), managed to secure a position in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The monarch made the remarks on Thursday, June 5, during the 2025 OAU Distinguished Personality Lecture held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Wike, former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered the keynote lecture.

“For your career, I will particularly say that I give a very strong honour to the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu. You belong to a different political party and yet are able to work together,” the Ooni said.

He described Wike’s political journey as a mystery worthy of academic study.

“You are part of this government. It’s still a mystery; I don’t even know how it happened. For me, it is something that universities should be studying, and I mean it — it’s very important,” Oba Ogunwusi remarked.

A Politician to Be Studied

FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been criticised for his close relationship with the judiciary and his recent announcement of gifting judges luxurious houses and cars. [FCTA/Facebook]

The Ooni acknowledged that Wike’s political style is controversial but insisted he deserves recognition.

“Hate him, like him, what will be, will be; he is a politician to be studied. “I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years,” he said.

While the monarch praised Wike’s resilience, he said, “Some of us have a lot of respect for you because of your fearlessness. Nigeria is for all of us, and you are playing your part and making history.”

Wike, who served as Rivers State governor from 2015 to 2023, was appointed FCT Minister in August 2023. His support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid has angered many PDP stalwarts, who accuse him of anti-party activities.