Ondo Ambassador urges lovers to plant trees on Valentine’s Day for greener future

Mrs Olayemi Olapeju, Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for Environment, has urged residents of the state to embark on planting trees on Valentine’s Day to save society against the effects of climate change.

Olapeju advised on Thursday at the presentation of priceless environmental-friendly artwork titled; “Extinction” or “L’Extinction” produced by Olapeju Art Foundation and artist Charles Olulaja Akeredolu, to the National Museum, Owo, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artwork was made from thorns of trees invented by late famed artist, Chief J. D. Akeredolu, for thorn carving in the 1930s. The artwork was presented to the museum through the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, in his palace.

Olapeju said that the thorn tree used to produce the artwork was going extinct, hence the need for individuals to plant trees as Valentine’s gifts for the betterment of the environment.

The ambassador, also an artist, said it was disheartening that people removed trees without replacement, which could consume humanity. She said;

We created this artwork to enable people to know that you don’t have to cut down a whole tree to do wood carving. You can remove a thorn from a tree to do your artwork.

This work is called priceless and is rare because the tree thorn materials used have gone extinct. The thorns grow from a wild cotton tree, but we can’t find them again in the forest.

Also, the tree we plant today is to rewrite the history of Valentine’s gifts by motivating the public to plant trees as Valentine’s gifts instead of giving out non-biodegradable gift items to partners.

Non-biodegradable gift items have damaging environmental impacts,

Earlier, Mr Oladele Olapeju, Chairman of the Art Foundation Board of Trustees, said that there was an urgent need to protect the environment through the replanting of trees.

According to him, aggressive tree planting initiatives, which have gone into extinction, should be one of the governments’ and individuals’ priorities to protect the environment and curb the extinction of trees. He added;

We want to say that our love for Valentine should be love for the environment.

If the environment is not safe or clean, we can not exchange love for each other. So, love for the environment first before any other thing.

Before we talk about individuals, there must be an environment. That’s why today’s donation of L’Extinction artwork to National Museum, Owo, is love for the environment rather than the love of individuals,

He, therefore, called on governments to rise up against indiscriminate felling of trees for the benefit of mankind, and urged the artists to create another version of the artwork titled “No To Extinction”.

Artist Akeredolu, in his speech, said that L’Extinction and No To Extinction artworks were donated to the museum to resuscitate his father’s invention of thorn carving in the 1930s.

The art of thorn carving, which my father invented in the 1930s, has the unique attribute for being the highest level of greenness in wood carving.

Only the thorns are removed from the trees for carving while the tree still stands to support ecosystem,

Dr Funso Esan, the former Commissioner for Environment in Ondo State, disclosed that the artwork was very expensive.

“L’Extinction” artwork is very rare as it took four years to gather the thorns used to produce the artwork in 12 versions.

I appreciate the trio artists for donating a multi-million naira worth of artwork to the museum.

This priceless donation will be in the record and history to bring back “Love For The Environment he disclosed.

Responding, Oba Ogunoye said that the mission of preservation of the environment should be of utmost priority to all.

I commended the artist, Charles Olulaja Akeredolu, son of late great Nigerian contemporary artist J. D. Akeredolu and the team.

The artwork speaks of the yearning of the government to protect the environment, he said.