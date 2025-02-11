Valentine’s Day: NACA urges Nigerians to ensure safety against HIV, STIs

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has urged Nigerians to prioritise their safety by making informed choices that would protect them against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Dr Temitope Ilori, its Director-General, offered the counsel in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of the Valentine Day celebration.

The NACA boss noted that HIV remains a major public health concern, even though it is preventable.

“Engaging in risky behaviours such as unprotected sex, multiple sexual partners or substance use that impairs judgment increases the chances of HIV transmission.

“As the season of love approaches, this is to remind Nigerians that true love goes together with responsibility.

“During Valentine’s Day, let us celebrate affection with wisdom by making informed choices that protect us and our partners from HIV and other STIs,” the official said.

The NACA boss stressed the need for people to know their HIV status.

“People should engage in regular HIV testing; they should take proactive steps to stay safe as this is essential to living a a healthy lifestyle

“The first step to protection is knowing your HIV status. Regular HIV testing is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and ensures you can take proactive steps to stay safe.

“We want Nigerians to enjoy Valentine’s Day while making choices that safeguard their health.