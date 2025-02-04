Ogun Govt suspends monarch for 6 months over reckless remarks, misconduct

The Ogun Government on Monday placed Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo in the Ifo Local Government Area on a six-month suspension over what it called an “uncivil conduct”.

Alhaji Ganiu Hazmat, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosed in a statement in Abeokuta that Ogunjobi’s conduct was not befitting the status of a king.

Hamzat explained that the government’s decision was in a bid to ensure the dignity of persons and the protection of the sanctity of the revered traditional institution.

The commissioner noted that the decision was reached after the traditional ruler and his victim were invited to the Ministry for interrogation.

He said their invitation became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the traditional ruler as evident in a viral video on social media. Hamzat said;

After the investigation conducted on the matter, Oba Ogunjobi has been suspended.

He has been stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile of Orile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise in the matter,

The Commissioner said the decision was reached by the Ministry in conjunction with the Egba Traditional Council. He added;

This was in accordance with Section 52(1) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State 2021,