Obasa vs Lagos lawmakers: Court hands down new ruling on speaker's removal case

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has adjourned the hearing of a lawsuit filed by reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to March 17, 2025.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13 over allegations of fraud, abuse of office, and misconduct, is challenging his ouster in court.

The suit names several members of the Lagos Assembly and former Speaker Mojisola Meranda as respondents.

During Monday’s proceedings, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana, representing the Lagos Assembly, sought an adjournment, citing newly filed affidavits from Obasa’s legal team.

Similarly, Meranda’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), argued that more time was needed to respond to the fresh documents, which contained serious fraud allegations.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro granted the requests and ruled that all pending applications—including injunctions and jurisdictional matters—would be heard together at the next session.

She further directed all parties to file and exchange their legal arguments ahead of the March 17 hearing. Obasa’s legal battle signals lingering tensions within the Lagos Assembly.

His decision to continue the suit despite his reinstatement suggests he is determined to clear his name and secure legal backing for his position.