VIDEO: Obasa takes crucial action after re-emerging Lagos Assembly Speaker

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has reassumed his position following a leadership reshuffle that saw his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, resign from the seat.

During a plenary session on Monday, Obasa expressed gratitude to Meranda , key party leaders, and his fellow lawmakers for their support during his battle to reclaim the speakership.

“I want to start by appreciating my colleagues for their support, dedication, and loyalty,” Obasa said. “Let me single out my sister, the deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who has been supportive and loyal.”

Obasa was impeached in January over allegations of misappropriation, with Meranda sworn in as his replacement.

However, he insisted the process was unlawful and, in February, dramatically returned to the Assembly, forcing his way into the Speaker’s office and declaring himself reinstated.

A turning point came when Obasa, Meranda, and other lawmakers held a closed-door meeting outside the Assembly complex.

Following the discussions, Meranda stepped down , paving the way for Obasa’s official reinstatement.

Obasa also thanked prominent figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former Osun and Ogun State governors, Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba, as well as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) leaders, for facilitating his return.

“What is happening here today shows that the Lagos Assembly is mature and has internal mechanisms to resolve issues in the interest of the institution and our party,” he said.