APC finally breaks silence on Obasa’s impeachment as Speaker of Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has addressed the recent impeachment of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, asserting that the decision was solely the prerogative of the legislature and not influenced by the party.

Hon. Seye Oladejo, APC’s spokesman, emphasised that the impeachment process was an internal matter for the House of Assembly and had no bearing on party politics.

“His impeachment is not a party affair; it’s the entire business of the House of Assembly,” Oladejo said.

“They enjoy their independence as one of the three tiers of government.”

The coup against Obasa

Obasa, who the Assembly members removed on Monday, January 13, has since been replaced by Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new speaker, becoming the first female speaker in Lagos State's history.

The APC clarified that the shift in leadership reflected the independence of the legislative body.

Oladejo also explained that politics is often driven by shifting interests, noting, “The only thing permanent is your interest at a particular time as a politician. That is universal and not peculiar to Nigeria.

”Reaffirming the APC's commitment to governance, he added, “Our focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our electoral promises to the people of Lagos State.”