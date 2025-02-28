Obasa begs DSS, police over assembly assault - seeks amicable resolution

Mudashiru Obasa, the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has publicly apologised to security agencies for the assault on Department of State Services (DSS) operatives within the Assembly complex on February 17.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 27, Obasa expressed deep regret over the incident and acknowledged the embarrassment it caused the DSS and the Nigerian Police Force.

"On behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I hereby apologise to the security agencies, for the embarrassment caused them, and in particular the assault on security operatives of the DSS as widely circulated in videos," Obasa said.

He emphasised the Assembly’s longstanding relationship with security agencies, stating that their presence had been requested on that day for additional support.

"It is regrettable that security operatives of the DSS had to be assaulted in the hallowed chambers of our State Assembly," he added.

"We plead on behalf of those who have been charged to court and look forward to an amicable settlement of this matter."

The apology comes as Obasa officially resumed his position as Speaker earlier following a period of uncertainty over his leadership.

Meanwhile, three staff members of the Assembly who were charged with assaulting DSS operatives have been granted bail.