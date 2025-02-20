Obasa dismisses allegations of arms stockpile amid Lagos Assembly crisis

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa has vehemently denied allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) discovered firearms in his office.

In a statement titled, “DSS Uncovers Arms Cache In Obasa’s Office Day After Lagos Assembly Drama,” Obasa dismissed reports suggesting that 47 pump-action guns were found in his office.

He described the claims as "false and malicious."

Obasa rejects gun allegations

According to the embattled lawmaker , the reports were a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

"The ill-conceived story, apart from being a complete concoction, clearly exposes its author and paymasters as maliciously of low intelligence quotient, only out to malign my hard-earned reputation spanning decades of political leadership and legislative hard work," Obasa said.

He further alleged that the claims were politically motivated, aimed at discrediting him following the recent crisis in the Lagos Assembly.

"From the foregoing, it is obviously discerning that my traducers are furtively attempting to call a dog a bad name just to hang it.

"I consider their purported sudden discovery of a 'cache of arms' in the Speaker’s Office as nothing but an afterthought, having sensed the futility of their illegal actions," he added.

A source within the DSS also dismissed the reports as “false,” casting further doubt on the credibility of the allegations.