Oba of Benin begins burial ceremony of mother 49 years after her death

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday started the burial ceremony of his mother, Iyoba Omo N’ Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare II, with various traditional rites (Iwarinnwin).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rites, which will last for 14 days, took place at Eguae Iyoba N’ Uselu, by 5-junction in Benin.

This significant event is notable because it’s happening 49 years after she died.

According to Benin Customs and tradition, the funeral rites cannot hold until the current Oba, who was then the Edaiken (Crown Prince), was crowned.

The ceremony, which would last until March 27, will involve various traditional activities.

The climax of the ceremony tagged: Ekasa, will take place at the Oba’s Palace.

As the chief mourner, the Oba is expected to lead the procession during the ceremony, accompanied by his chiefs, palace officials, and other dignitaries, and make offerings to his mother’s spirit, seeking her blessings and protection.

As the leader of the kingdom, the Oba is responsible for ensuring that the burial rites are performed according to traditional customs and protocols.

During this period, the use of traditional Coral beads is suspended in the Palace and the Kingdom.

Relatedly, in December 2024, funeral rites were prohibited in Edo state by Oba Ewuare II.

Families of deceased persons in Benin rushed to retrieve the remains of their loved ones from mortuaries due to a ban.

The ban, which took effect on Dec. 14, was to make way for the annual Igue festival, a traditional ritual that prohibits funeral ceremonies.

It was learnt that the rush for burial rites led to a surge in business for mortuary operators and event centres, most of which had been fully booked for funeral and social receptions.