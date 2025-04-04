NYSC DG assures ₦77,000 arrears for ex-corps members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has assured that corps members who recently completed their service will receive arrears of the newly approved ₦77,000 allowance.

Speaking at the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja on Thursday, April 3, Nafiu confirmed that the payment of the new allowance commenced in March, following President Bola Tinubu's signing of the minimum wage law.

“The government is conscious of its promise, and within the budgetary provision, it will handle the arrears. Once funds are released to us, we will pay them,” he stated.

He reassured that corps members who have passed out will not be excluded from the arrears.

“Even those who have completed their service will benefit. Once we receive the necessary funds, we will credit them—we have their bank details. Nigerians should not worry; the government is responsible and responsive to their needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NYSC’s Director of Corps Mobilisation, Mohammed Abubakar, raised concerns about some institutions' fraudulent enrolment of unqualified graduates.

“Despite remarkable progress in recent years, we still face serious issues, particularly the fraudulent uploading of unqualified graduates, which must be tackled,” Abubakar stated.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, also emphasised the need for NYSC reforms to align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.