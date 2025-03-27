FG officially begins ₦77,000 NYSC allowance payment - evidence confirms

After months of anticipation, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have begun receiving the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance, confirming the Federal Government's implementation of the revised minimum wage.

The payment, which started on Wednesday, March 26, marks the fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s September 2024 approval of a new national minimum wage for corps members and civil servants.

Before this adjustment, NYSC members had been earning ₦33,000.

For many corps members, this payment is long overdue.

"This is something we have been expecting for months. Finally, the government has started paying, though it seems to be in batches. Some corps members have received theirs, while others are still waiting," one recipient told Pulse Nigeria.

Despite the excitement, questions remain about whether the government will settle the backlog of unpaid allowances.

"Now that they have paid the new allowance of ₦77,000, we are happy, but we also want to know when they would offset the arrears," another corps member stated.

The staggered nature of the disbursement has left some NYSC members waiting for their payments.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the NYSC regarding the settlement of arrears or a full timeline for completing the payments.