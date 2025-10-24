NUC Approves 13 New Degree Courses - Here’s What You Should Know

If you thought Nigerian university courses had become too predictable, with the same old options like Mass Communication, Accounting, or Political Science on every brochure, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has just made some significant changes.

In a move that has education experts and young Nigerians talking, the NUC has approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities. The courses, announced in an official memo signed by Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, are set to begin from the 2026/2027 academic session after resource assessments.

Why The New Courses Matter

NUC Approves 13 New Degree Courses

The recent approvals are part of NUC’s effort to align Nigeria’s education system with emerging global trends. In simpler terms, the world is changing rapidly, and Nigerian universities must keep pace.

From climate change to digital transformation, the job market is demanding new kinds of skills, and the NUC seems ready to deliver. By expanding the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), the Commission aims to “strengthen quality assurance, enhance academic relevance, and align higher education with global trends.”

This means that graduates would emerge from their educational journey equipped with knowledge and skills relevant to the challenges and opportunities of 2030, rather than being limited to outdated perspectives and information.

Here is the full list of the newly approved courses.

1. B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence

This course focuses on designing computer systems that can think, learn, and solve problems like humans. Students will learn about machine learning, data science, robotics, and automation, which are skills that power everything from voice assistants like Siri to self-driving cars.

Now, Nigerian students can officially learn how to develop machines that think like humans, right here at home.

2. B.Ed. Classical Christian Education

Centred on faith-based learning, this degree will train students to combine moral values, biblical teachings, and classical studies. It focuses on teaching methods that shape both the mind and character, and is ideal for those who want to work in Christian schools or ministry-based education.

3. B.Ed. Human Kinetics (Sport Management)

A blend of sports science and business. Students will study human anatomy, exercise physiology, and sports psychology, while also learning how to manage athletes, sporting events, and fitness organisations. This is perfect for anyone dreaming of a career in Nigeria’s growing sports industry.

4. B.Eng. Geomatics Engineering

Geomatics is the science of mapping and measuring the Earth using satellites, drones, and GPS technology. Students will learn to create digital maps and spatial data systems that guide everything from Google Maps to land surveys. This is perfect for anyone who loves technology and geography.

5. B.CH.S. Community Health Science

This course trains health workers to promote wellness at the community level. It covers public health education, disease prevention, maternal and child health, and environmental hygiene. Graduates will go on to work in health centres, NGOs, and government agencies focused on community well-being.

6. B.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies

A multidisciplinary degree that prepares students for work in national security, intelligence analysis, and crime prevention. Courses include counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and risk management while combining political science, psychology, and criminology to train the next generation of analysts and security experts.

For the detectives and analysts at heart, this one trains students in security management, intelligence gathering, and national safety strategies.

7. B.Sc. Islamic Economics and Finance

This programme explores ethical finance guided by Islamic principles, otherwise known as Sharia. Students study profit-sharing, interest-free banking, and responsible investing, an increasingly popular model across Asia and the Middle East.

8. B.Sc. Parasitology and Entomology

This is the science of parasites and insects. Students will learn how organisms like mosquitoes and worms affect human and animal health, and how to control them. It is a key course for those interested in medical research, agriculture, or public health.

9. B.Sc. Telecommunication Science

Telecommunication Science deals with how data, voice, and video travel across networks. Students will explore internet technology, fibre-optic systems, mobile communication, and satellite transmission —the backbone of today’s digital world. Graduates can work with telecoms firms, tech companies, and media networks.

10. B.Sc. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

This is focused on clean water and public health. This course trains experts to manage water systems, sanitation facilities, and hygiene programmes. Students learn about waste management, environmental protection, and sustainable water use, which are vital in a country where access to safe water remains a challenge.

11. B.Sc. Cooperative Economics and Management

This degree teaches how cooperative societies and community enterprises work by helping people combine their resources for shared success. It covers entrepreneurship, cooperative law, and social finance, preparing graduates for roles in business development and community management.

12. B.Sc. Nuclear Science

A scientific course on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and radiation. Students learn about nuclear physics, radiation safety, and how nuclear technology applies to medicine, agriculture, and electricity generation. It lays the groundwork for careers in research and clean energy.

13. B.Eng. Nuclear Engineering

An advanced engineering discipline that builds on nuclear science. It trains students to design, operate, and maintain nuclear systems safely, from reactors to radiation-based equipment. With the world exploring cleaner energy options, this could become one of Nigeria’s most futuristic degrees.

What Does This Mean For Nigerian Students?

For years, Nigerian students have complained that university courses do not match real-world demands. Now, the NUC seems to be listening. These 13 new programmes spanning across science, technology, health, and even religion signal a fresh direction for higher education in the country.

This new development brings more options for students. Previously, those interested in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear Science, or Security Studies often had to study abroad. With the introduction of these new programmes, they will soon be able to pursue these advanced disciplines locally, and hopefully at more affordable costs.

It also means universities will need to up their game. From AI labs and simulation software to specialised health and engineering equipment, schools will have to prove they are ready before launching these degrees. That is why the NUC requires a Resource Assessment Visit before any institution can start offering them.

Challenges And Questions Ahead

Approving courses is one thing, implementing them is another. Will universities have the infrastructure, qualified lecturers, and resources to run these advanced programmes properly? That’s the big question.

For instance, AI and Nuclear Engineering demand heavy investment in laboratories, research tools, and international collaboration. Without the right support, there is a risk that these degrees could stay on paper rather than thrive in practice.

But even beyond buildings and labs, there is a bigger concern of who will teach these courses?

Many Nigerian lecturers were trained in more traditional disciplines, and only a handful have hands-on experience in emerging technologies like machine learning, nuclear safety, or telecommunication science.

To deliver these courses effectively, universities may have to upskill their current lecturers through intensive training or source new talent either by recruiting experts from industry or partnering with foreign universities.



It is not impossible, but it is ambitious. Building competent faculty and infrastructure takes time, funding, and continuous professional development. Without that, these courses risk becoming theoretical rather than practical, and this is the exact problem the NUC is trying to fix.

Still, the fact that these fields are now officially recognised under NUC’s curriculum is a massive leap forward. It is like planting a seed, but the harvest depends on how the government and universities nurture it.