Northern Reps caucus backs Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers

The Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, dismissing opposition criticism as politically motivated.

Hon. Ado Doguwa, chairman of the caucus, issued a strong statement on Thursday, March 20, in Abuja, stressing that the government could not stand by while miscreants and politically motivated thugs jeopardise national assets.

“We as a legislative institution will not allow Mr. President’s constitutional declaration of emergency to fail,” Doguwa stated.

“The opposition is simply trying to be political about this matter. While we acknowledge the constitutional implications, we cannot ignore the derailment of law and order in Rivers State.”

The lawmaker accused the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, and external political players of conspiring to damage critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector.

He warned that such acts threaten the national economy and must be addressed decisively.

“In view of the ongoing discourse, we are compelled to state clearly that the steps taken by Mr. President are apt, timely, and constitutionally appropriate,” Doguwa asserted.

He also criticised the Coalition of Opposition Political Leaders , urging them to prioritise national interest over partisan politics.

“Nigeria is greater than any selfish coalition and its conspiracies. The constitutional proclamation of emergency in Rivers State must stand,” he said.

The federal government’s intervention in Rivers follows weeks of political unrest, raising tensions between opposing factions.