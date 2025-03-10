Campaigning for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 has begun within the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite no official announcement from the party.

Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, have openly endorsed Tinubu’s second term.

At the APC headquarters in Abuja, Ganduje advised northern politicians eyeing the presidency to wait until 2031.

“Tinubu should be allowed to complete two terms,” he said.

Akume also urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians to step aside in 2027.

Although official campaigns are yet to commence, billboards promoting Tinubu’s re-election have surfaced in Kaduna, Kebbi, and Kwara states.

A major rally in Kebbi State saw APC heavyweights, including Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu and Governor Nasir Idris, mobilising support for Tinubu.

The early campaign activities have triggered legal concerns.

Legal Experts Warn Against Premature 2027 Campaign

Critics argue they violate Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which restricts public campaigning to 150 days before polling.

“Any political party that campaigns outside the allowed period commits an offence,” legal analysts warn.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna, APC stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu, while defectors from Atiku’s camp pledged allegiance to the ruling party.

This trend is not new, as similar early campaigns occurred for former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.